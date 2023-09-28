WYPR & MCHC partner for Street Performer Festival Nov. 4

88.1 WYPR is partnering with the Maryland Center for History and Culture (formerly the Maryland Historical Society) to present a new show featuring some of Baltimore's best street performers.

Saturday Morning Tunes Street Theater at MCHC features 4-5 performers, each doing 10-20 minute sets in different parts of the museum grounds at different times on Nov. 4. The show is inspired by the street performers of London's Covent Gardens.

Tickets include admission to "The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited" at the MCHC, a 5,000-square-foot, Muppet-filled multimedia exhibition is full of hundreds of objects, including puppets, character sketches, storyboards, scripts, costumes, and film and television clips.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the show(s) start at 10 a.m. at MCHC, 610 Park Ave. in Baltimore. Made possible in part by TheWaldorf School of Baltimore and WYPR & WTMD members.

Featured performers include:

Timothy Fletcher, percussion prodigy

Baltimore native Timothy Fletcher is a dynamic and inspiring drummer who has appeared on "Ellen" and "America's Got Talent," as well as in numerous commercials. He has performed for the NBA, TNT, BET, Nickelodeon and more. With millions of fans following him on Instagram and TikTok, Timothy now travels the world sharing love and positive vibes through his drumming, hoping to inspire and encourage fans around the world to follow their dreams and to never give up.

Erin Jeannier, the Queen of Hoops

Based in Baltimore, Erin Jeannier dazzles audiences across the country entertaining for a wide array of events, including corporate parties, Renaissance fairs, town festivals, and private occasions, performing an array of talents from aerial arobatics, juggling, stilt walking, fire dancing, and more. Specializing in hula hoops, she will captivate a crowd of all ages, demonstrating a number of skills, stunts, and illusions that are sure to impress. Her clever artistry comes into play as she demonstrates her mastery with a bit of charm, story-telling, and humor. Erin is sure to keep you in awe and leave you inspired.

Michael Rossman comedy juggler & more

Michael started juggling and riding unicycles as a teen, which led to his graduation from both University Of Delaware, with a degree in Business/Finance, and the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus Clown College. Michael has been invited to perform in Japan, Singapore, Atlantic City, Reno, Las Vegas, and on more than 25 different major cruise ships and at over 100 colleges and universities.

Illustrations by the Baltimore artist & children's book author Kevin Sherry.