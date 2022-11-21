© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
The Maryland Curiosity Bureau

Why Are There So Many Deer Everywhere?

Published November 21, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
deer collage.jpg
Deer about town (Photo credits: David Morley, Jason Loviglio, Deborah English, Julia Pearson, Kelly Dudeck, John Carroll, Nina Knoche, Geoff Delanoy, Marian April Glebes, Ramesh Moorthy, Aaron Michael Moore, Howard Yang, Julia Di Bussolo, Becky Lichtenstein, Lisa Sims Kelemen, Najwa Al-Amin)

They’re wandering through yards, snacking on gardens. They’re hanging out in neighborhood parks. They’re strolling down the middle of the streets. Deer are everywhere. Or at least it feels that way if you live up and down the Baltimore DC corridor. Is this normal? Banner reporters Hallie Miller and Liz Bowie have been reporting on the state’s deer population, and they join us this episode to answer the question: Why the deer are surrounding us, and what we should do about it?

In this episode, you’ll hear from:

Baltimore Banner reporter Hallie Miller

Baltimore Banner reporter Liz Bowie

Carrie Engel, Greenhouse Manager at Valley View Farms

George Timko, Deer Project Co-Leader at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources

carrie at valley view farms.jpg
Carrie Engel, Greenhouse Manager at Valley View Farms, in the deer aisle (photo credit: Aaron Henkin)

Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs and podcasts for WYPR. His current project is The Maryland Curiosity Bureau. Aaron's neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
