Why Are There So Many Deer Everywhere?

They’re wandering through yards, snacking on gardens. They’re hanging out in neighborhood parks. They’re strolling down the middle of the streets. Deer are everywhere. Or at least it feels that way if you live up and down the Baltimore DC corridor. Is this normal? Banner reporters Hallie Miller and Liz Bowie have been reporting on the state’s deer population, and they join us this episode to answer the question: Why the deer are surrounding us, and what we should do about it?

In this episode, you’ll hear from:

Baltimore Banner reporter Hallie Miller

Baltimore Banner reporter Liz Bowie

Carrie Engel, Greenhouse Manager at Valley View Farms

George Timko, Deer Project Co-Leader at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources