© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Video coverage of the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Maryland Curiosity Bureau logo 1400 1400
The Maryland Curiosity Bureau

Baltimore’s Sister Cities: Where are they? And why them?

Published March 21, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT
sister city collage
Baltimore has nine sister cities around the globe

Listener Josh Dix’s question about sister cities takes us down a historical rabbit hole to a moment in Cold War history when President Eisenhower announced a new ‘citizen diplomacy’ initiative to build relationships with cities abroad. Sister Cities International has been operating ever since, and today, Baltimore has nine sister cities around the globe. Take your seats for a very cosmopolitan episode.

Interested in learning more about Baltimore's sister cities program? Head over to www.baltimoresistercities.org

Tharwat Abouraya and Karen Leggett
Baltimore Alexandria/Luxor Sister Committee co-chairs Tharwat Abouraya and Karen Leggett at Woodmoor Elementary School, after a presentation to a fifth-grade class (photo credit: Aaron Henkin / WYPR)

Tags

The Maryland Curiosity Bureau WYPR PodcastPodcast CentralMaryland Curiosity BureauUS Foreign RelationsBaltimore
Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs and podcasts for WYPR. His current project is The Maryland Curiosity Bureau. Aaron's neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Aaron Henkin