Baltimore’s Sister Cities: Where are they? And why them?

Listener Josh Dix’s question about sister cities takes us down a historical rabbit hole to a moment in Cold War history when President Eisenhower announced a new ‘citizen diplomacy’ initiative to build relationships with cities abroad. Sister Cities International has been operating ever since, and today, Baltimore has nine sister cities around the globe. Take your seats for a very cosmopolitan episode.

