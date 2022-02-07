How did the Baltimore accent happen?

Whether it’s ‘Bawlmer’ or ‘Baldamor,’ the city’s accent is a phonological puzzle. This episode, we invite locals to share their versions of the Baltimore accent, and we bring in linguistics scholars and historians to help make sense of what we’re hearing. We even answer the question, ‘Is there such a thing as a Spanish Baltimore accent?’

This episode, we hear from:

Baltimore natives EZE Jackson and Tommy Sinbazo

Linguistics professors Christine Mallinson and Inte'a DeShields

Baltimore writer D Watkins

Aida Medina, Director of Cross Cultural Competency at Gallery Church Patterson Park

