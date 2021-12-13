Our site is undergoing maintenance and some stories may not appear. We are working to resolve this issue.
The Maryland Curiosity Bureau
How did that giant Male/Female sculpture happen?
Published December 13, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST
When it comes to the 51-foot-tall Male/Female sculpture outside of Baltimore’s Penn Station, opinions abound. Questions, too: How did it end up there? What is it supposed to mean? And what might become of it in the future? This episode, we hear from someone who’s kept his thoughts to himself, until now – the artist, Jonathan Borofsky.
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs and podcasts for WYPR. His current project is The Maryland Curiosity Bureau. Aaron's neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered.