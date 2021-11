This week, a listener asks why Baltimore’s traffic-light network seems so poorly organized, so we talk with the engineers behind the system. And Aaron does an experiment to calculate how much time we spend waiting at red lights.

This episode, we hear from:

William Haynes, Chief of the Traffic Division at Baltimore’s Department of Transportation

Frank Murphy, Senior Advisor with Baltimore’s Department of Transportation

William Haynes (left) and Frank Murphy (right) coordinate Baltimore's network of traffic lights (photo credit: Aaron Henkin / WYPR)