Ohio federal jury finds that big retail pharmacies perpetuated the opioid crisis

A federal jury in Cleveland, Ohio, found that CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies contributed to the opioid crisis, the first decision of its kind.

Other cases in the U.S. hinge on a similar legal strategy against the pharmacies.

Host Robin Young speaks with Brian Mann, NPR’s addiction correspondent, about the case.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

