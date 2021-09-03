© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brazil's President Mounts Reelection Campaign

Published September 3, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT
President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro speaks during an event to launch a new register for professional workers of the fish industry at Planalto Government Palace (Andressa Anholete/Getty Images)
President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro speaks during an event to launch a new register for professional workers of the fish industry at Planalto Government Palace (Andressa Anholete/Getty Images)

In the vein of Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told a group of Christian leaders last week that he sees three possibilities for his future: prison, death or winning the 2022 election.

Now he is calling his supporters to the country’s capital, Brasilia, and Sao Paulo for Brazil’s Independence Day on Tuesday

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with NPR international correspondent Philip Reeves in Rio de Janeiro.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.