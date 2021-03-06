COMIC: How One COVID-19 Nurse Navigates Anti-Mask Sentiment

Agnes Boisvert, an ICU nurse at St. Luke's hospital in downtown Boise, Idaho, spends every day trying to navigate between two worlds. One is a swirl of beeping monitors, masked emotion and death; the other, she says, seems oblivious to the horrors occurring every hour of every day.

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

This story was illustrated by . Seligeris a freelance artist and illustrator based in Berlin. Her work has been published inThe New York Times,Süddeutsche Zeitung, Bloomberg andThe Atlantic. You can find her on instagram @isabel_seliger.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.