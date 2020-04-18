COMIC: Looking For A 'Helper' In The Age Of Coronavirus

Mister Rogers said "look for the helpers" in times of crisis. Here's the story of Shah Dedar, an aid worker with the group HelpAge in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. He's 32, he's a Tom Hanks fan — and he works to protect the most vulnerable in the largest set of refugee camps in the world.

/ Malaka Gharib/ NPR /

Special thanks toDr. Paul Spiegelof Johns Hopkins University for connecting NPR toHelpAge.

Malaka Gharib is an NPR editor and the author and illustrator ofI Was Their American Dream: A Graphic Memoir, about being first-generation Filipino Egyptian American.

