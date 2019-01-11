Justice Ginsburg Has No Remaining Signs Of Cancer, Will Return To Supreme Court

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has no remaining signs of cancer after her surgery last month, requires no additional treatment, but will miss oral arguments at the court next week to rest, the Supreme Court said Friday.

While odds for a recovery from the surgery she had are good, they go way up if the subsequent pathology report shows no cancer in the lymph nodes. On Friday, the court released a written statement saying there is no additional evidence of cancer.

"Her recovery from surgery is on track," court spokeswoman Kathleen L. Arberg said of the 85-year-old justice. "Post-surgery evaluation indicates no evidence of remaining disease, and no further treatment is required."

As she has with cases already this year, Ginsburg will continue to participate from home on the basis of briefs and transcripts, the court said.

This is the third time Ginsburg has had cancer. Ginsburg fans can rest a bit easier with the news; doctors say that her odds of long-term survival are in the neighborhood of 80 percent.

