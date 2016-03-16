Male Commentators Tell A Winning Clinton To 'Smile'

Hillary Clinton had a big night Tuesday, cheered by an exultant crowd in Palm Beach, Fla., as she won four states and led in a fifth. But some people on social media criticized Clinton's tone during her speech.

It started with several tweets from male television personalities.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough told her: "Smile. You just had a big night."

Just before that, he had tweeted: "What a massive night for @HillaryClinton."

FOX News Channel senior political analyst Brit Hume also tweeted that Clinton was "having a big night" and that "she's shouting angrily."

FNC's Howard Kurtz also said Clinton was "shouting" and suggested a more "conversational tone."

After getting blowback for the comment, including criticism that similar remarks would not have been made about men, Kurtz said he has also called out Bernie Sanders for shouting.

The responses to Scarborough, Hume and Kurtz's tweets were swift. Some defenses were serious.

And several were funny, taking the form of video clips and memes.

And as proof that Hamilton the musical touches everything, there was also this.

Not heeding the critics, Hume later tweeted this.

