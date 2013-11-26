© 2021 WYPR
The Misery Of Holiday Travel, In One Real-Time Map

By Elise Hu
Published November 26, 2013 at 5:14 PM EST
The <a href="http://flightaware.com/miserymap/">FlightAware Misery Map</a> combines weather and flight data into a live map.

As I write this, snowstorms are swirling over the East Coast, threatening Thanksgiving holiday travel plans for millions of travelers. How much time in the purgatory of airports will this mean for you? Check out FlightAware's MiseryMap, which combines weather and flight data into a live map that lists which airports are being struck by storms, the number of delays and cancellations, and graphs that show flight destinations and the chances they'll actually make it on time. Explore it for yourself, and if you're hitting the road and skies — good luck.

