Stories from the Stoop: Lilly Gibbons

A Stoop Story by Lilly Gibbons, about the power of finding one’s voice, and what good can happen if you don’t take ‘no’ for an answer. You can hear her story and others at Stoopstorytelling.com or on the Stoop podcast.
The cost of childcare for an infant can exceed college tuition. To help low-income families cope, Maryland offers vouchers.
Steve Rohde, of the Maryland Family Network, describes recent changes to the state’s Child Care Subsidy program; with the changes, the vouchers are worth more, and more families are eligible for them. And Lindsay Midkiff, a single mom of three, describes how childcare vouchers have helped secure her family’s future and allowed her to work full-time.
Medical cannabis has been available in Maryland about nine months. Who is using it, and where is this budding new industry headed? We check in with the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, for an update on regulations for dispensaries and staff. Plus , Brian Sanderoff, general manager at Curio Wellness shares his experience and his client, Rebecca Kliman, talks about her switch from narcotics to medical marijuana to address severe pain.
Founded more than five decade ago, St. Francis Neighborhood Center has deep roots in Baltimore’s Reservoir Hill community. Free summer and after-school programs for kids, job-seeking assistance for adults, help with groceries, counseling--executive director Christi Green says the center’s mission is to end generational poverty through education.
Longtime participant Emmanuel Leach says the center helped him gain self-confidence and get accepted into the Baltimore School for the Arts.
