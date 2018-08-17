 Stiff Competition at the Baltimore Taxidermy Open | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Stiff Competition at the Baltimore Taxidermy Open

By & 1 minute ago

Credit Walters Art Museum

“Taxidermy” conjures images of mounted safari trophies frozen in time, glaring from the fireplace mantels of victors’ dens. But the ‘Baltimore Taxidermy Open’ competition turns that stuffy concept on its head. We talk to judge Greg Hatem, co owner of  curio shop Bazaarand to Hanna Burstein, adult programming coodinator at the Walters Art Museum, which is hosting the event. 

For information on how to submit for the competition go here.

For information on the Baltimore Taxidermy Open event, go here.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record
Taxidermy Art

Related Content

Stories from the Stoop: Robert Marbury

By 17 minutes ago

Here's a Stoop Story from Robert Marbury, author of ‘Taxidermy Art: A Rogue's Guide to the Work, the Culture, and How to Do It Yourself’.’ Marbury will be a judge for the Baltimore Taxidermy Open competition at the Walters Art Museum on Sept. 6. You can hear his story and others at stoopstorytelling.com or on the stoop podcast.

Soothing Back-to-School Jitters; Free Supplies for Teachers

By & 22 hours ago
Teacher Supply Swap

The first day of the school is around the corner--and for some kids, the thought of meeting new teachers and classmates can be overwhelming. What can parents do to calm kids’ nerves? Amani Coker-Warren of Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School gives advice on preparing for the new school year.

Then, teachers often reach into their own wallets to provide pencils, notebooks, and folders, and bigger items. Melissa Badeker tells us how the Teacher Supply Swap, which collects and distributes free supplies, has grown. Information on donating supplies here.

Wisdom of the Elders: Happiness is a Choice

By & Aug 14, 2018
Amazon

What do very old people know about being happy that most of us don’t? Can we put their approach into use in our own lives? New York Times journalist John Leland spent a year with six elders and put what he learned in his new book, Happiness Is a Choice You Make -- Lessons from a Year Among the Oldest Old. Original air date: 1/31/18