 Jacksonville Shooter Grew-Up in Maryland | WYPR

Jacksonville Shooter Grew-Up in Maryland

By 34 minutes ago
  • David Katz, 24, shot and killed two people and injured 11 others at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    David Katz, 24, shot and killed two people and injured 11 others at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL.
    EA Sports Gaming
  • The Federal Hill neighborhood where Katz's dad lives.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    The Federal Hill neighborhood where Katz's dad lives.
    Mary Rose Madden

Authorities have identified David Katz as the gunman that killed two people and injured 11 others before taking his own life at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, Sunday afternoon. The 24-year-old was a Maryland resident.

FBI officials in Baltimore say Katz purchased both handguns found at the scene in Maryland, through a licensed dealer. They said he purchased the 45 caliber and the 9 millimeter in the last few months. Katz’s parents are working with the FBI to access his records.

The FBI investigated Katz’s father’s home - a luxury condo in Federal Hill. It’s unclear if Katz lived there.

Katz’s parents divorced in August 2007.

A Court of Appeals document states that in 2013 Katz’s mother told the court that both of their children have significant medical problems and needs – and therefore had significant health insurance costs that needed to be covered. The document does not go further into what those concerns were.

According to the D.C. non-profit Gun Violence Archive, this is the 260th mass shooting in the United States this year.

Tags: 
WYPR News
Jacksonville
Jacksonville Shooter
David Katz
Gun Violence