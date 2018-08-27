Jacksonville Shooter Grew-Up in Maryland

Authorities have identified David Katz as the gunman that killed two people and injured 11 others before taking his own life at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, Sunday afternoon. The 24-year-old was a Maryland resident.

FBI officials in Baltimore say Katz purchased both handguns found at the scene in Maryland, through a licensed dealer. They said he purchased the 45 caliber and the 9 millimeter in the last few months. Katz’s parents are working with the FBI to access his records.

The FBI investigated Katz’s father’s home - a luxury condo in Federal Hill. It’s unclear if Katz lived there.

Katz’s parents divorced in August 2007.

A Court of Appeals document states that in 2013 Katz’s mother told the court that both of their children have significant medical problems and needs – and therefore had significant health insurance costs that needed to be covered. The document does not go further into what those concerns were.

According to the D.C. non-profit Gun Violence Archive, this is the 260th mass shooting in the United States this year.