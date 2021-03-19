WYPR Young Professionals
Our Mission
WYPR 88.1 Young Professionals connects and engages young professional public radio listeners with events that extend WYPR's programming beyond the broadcast.
Our Vision
To provide area young professionals with an environment to meet like-minded individuals through a series of social, cultural and educational events. Fill out the form below and we'll be in contact.
WYPR 88.1 Young Professionals enjoy the following:
- Invitations and free or discounted admission to all WYPR 88.1 Young Professional events
- Exclusive invitation to WYPR 88.1 events (theatrical performances, community events and more)
- Advance notices of events and special offers Networking with leaders of WYPR 88.1
- Networking with other young professionals in Baltimore Metropolitan Area