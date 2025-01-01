WYPR Transmitter
WYPR Transmitter News
WYPR will be working on installing a new transmitter the week of January 20 - 26. During the week, WYPR will be operating at reduced power and you will likely notice in some parts of our listening area, the signal will be affected.
This new transmitter represents a very exciting signal expansion and improved signal for our listening area.
What can you expect after the installation is complete?
- A new and improved sound quality.
- We will be synchronizing our WYPR and WYPF signals clearing up our echo trouble areas.
- Once synchronized we improve reception for 1.37 million more potential listeners.
- Some of the larger areas of improvement are Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village area, and Westminster where route 97 and 140 cross as well as the area in between Westminster and Gaithersburg.
- We will be able to start providing metadata on WYPR 88.1 HD-1.
- We can have enhanced meta data on HD 2 (BBC) & HD 3 (Classical).
- Our analog to HD time sync should be more stable.
- There should be less multipath interference throughout the listening area.