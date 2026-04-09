Maryland says it’s reached a settlement over Key Bridge collapse

The state of Maryland has reached a settlement agreement with Grace Ocean Private and Synergy Marine Group, the owner and manager of the Dali, the ship that hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March 2024 killing six construction workers.

The details of the settlement have not yet been announced, but Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said the agreement resolves a portion of the state’s claims against the companies.

“For two years, Maryland workers, families, and communities have carried the weight of a disaster that should never have happened. The Dali’s crash into the Key Bridge disrupted the Port of Baltimore, devastated livelihoods, and sent economic shockwaves across our State that are still being felt today,” Brown said. “Our work is not finished, but this settlement is an important step toward making Maryland whole.”

There are still more than 50 entities, including the city of Baltimore, that are suing the companies and a trial for the civil case is scheduled for June.

The announcement comes after ACE American Insurance Company, the business that paid out $350 million to Maryland after the collapse, settled its case with the companies last week.

The companies also reached a $102 million settlement with the Justice Department for the clean up of the incident.

Last November, the National Transportation Safety Board finished its investigation of the incident and found that a loose wire was the culprit for the ship losing power.

“This tragedy should have never occurred. Lives should have never been lost, as with all accidents that we investigate, this was preventable,” said Jennifer Homendy, the chairwoman of the NTSB who oversaw the investigation.

Investigators concluded the reason the wire came loose is that a label was affixed to the wire too close to where it was plugged into the breaker.

The label prevented the wire from fully inserting into the breaker because the casing pushed against the label.

The cost to rebuild the Key Bridge is estimated at about $5 billion and will finish in 2030.