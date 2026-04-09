Federal funds come to Frederick County for senior housing, youth center

Maryland Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen joined Frederick County leaders on Wednesday in celebrating $4 million in direct federal funding.

$1 million of the funding will go towards renovating one of Frederick’s senior centers to provide low income housing for residents on fixed incomes. The remaining $3 million was allocated to a new youth center, designed to fill a gap in services for younger residents.

Nathanael Miller / WYPR Maryland Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen presents Frederick County leaders with a ceremonial $1 million check for renovations to a senior center.

Senior Center

Frederick Executive Jessica Fitzwater said the elderly population is the fastest growing in the county. Despite this, it was discovered in 2025 that there is almost no affordable housing for older residents. “Staying in Frederick County has become increasingly difficult,” Fitzwater said. “Like many communities across the country, Frederick County is facing a housing affordability crisis, and no one feels that more acutely than our seniors.”

This only worsens for those living on fixed incomes. Vincent Rogers, Director of the Division of Housing, explained that even just the cost of maintaining a home can become a strain. Due to a lack of accessible homes, some elderly can find themselves stuck in houses they can no longer move around in.

According to a recently published housing study, the county is expected to need 30,000 new affordable housing units by 2050. To that end, the senior center is being renovated to include a second floor with 60 new housing units.

Nathanael Miller / WYPR Maryland Democrat Senato Chris Van Hollen speaks with county leaders.

These will be designed specifically for elderly residents, Rogers said. A portion of the units will be for those living at 30% of the area’s average median income, which he explained are extremely low income households.

Yet housing is only one part of the challenge elderly residents face, Rogers explained. The other half of the problem, he said, was the sense of isolation that can come with growing older. “The Tauney Project will bring together the valuable services offered through the Division of Aging and Independence’s senior center, and the opportunities provided by affordable senior housing,” Rogers said. “Creating a coordinated community approach that supports aging in place and strengthens overall well being.”

In light of the many funding requests Van Hollen receives each year, he said this one stood out to him. "During this period of turmoil around the world, it is nice to come and celebrate where people do come together for a very important community purpose, “Van Hollen said. “And that’s why Congresswoman April McClain Delaney, Senator Alsobrooks and myself are really thrilled to be partners with all of you.”

Van Hollen said Frederick is a model for how other jurisdictions in Maryland can use local land to create more affordable housing. He assured residents that if ever — even for a minute — he forgot about Frederick, that Fitzwater would make sure he heard about it.

Nathanael Miller / WYPR Maryland Democrat Senator Christ Van Hollen (left) meets with Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater outside the site of the planned youth center.

Youth Center

Van Hollen acknowledged the youth center would fill a gap the children of Frederick need as the county continues to grow. This sentiment was mirrored by City of Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor, who said all youth have a right to spaces like the center. “This is about making sure young people have the kind of space that prepares them not just for what’s next, but for what’s possible,” O’Connor said.

As a Frederick native, O’Connor said he was blessed to grow in an environment that can nurture his upbringing. He argues local leaders have a responsibility to provide that same chance to the next generation.

To that end, the Frederick Youth Council has played a direct role in the planning and design of the youth center, helping to decide the facilities and activities it will hold. Breanna Ochoa, Council Chair, said when she and her fellow council members were asked their opinions, the county actually listened. “From the very beginning, the youth council showed me that youth aren’t just future leaders,” Ochoa said. “We are the change makers of today.”

Ochoa said her time working on the youth center was one of the most impactful things she has worked on so far.