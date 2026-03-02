Majority of Maryland’s Congressional delegation speaks out against Iran attack

Maryland’s congressional delegation is speaking out against the United States’s attack on Iran over the weekend.

Many are concerned about presidential overreach and say they support a War Powers Resolution, which would require the president to notify Congress within 48 hours of an attack and forbids the White House from keeping troops in Iran for more than 60 days without Congressional approval.

Rep. Johnny Olszewski, who sits on the House Foreign Relations Committee, said he was not briefed before the strikes.

“I'll be working with my partners and colleagues on the foreign affairs committee and in Congress to both demand information, but also, I suspect we will be taking up very quickly the War Powers Resolution on Iran that reinforces the notion that the president has to make an argument to justify military strikes, and he's failed to do that,” Olszewski told WYPR.

The Trump administration says it did inform seven of the top eight Congressional leaders of the Iran attack.

Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks noted that it is Congress’s power to declare war on foreign entities in statements denouncing the attack.

“Trump is lying to the American people as he launches an illegal, regime-change war against Iran. This is endangering American lives and has already resulted in mass civilian casualties,” Van Hollen said in a statement. “This is not making us safer and only damages the U.S. and our interests. The Senate must immediately vote on the War Powers Resolution to stop it.”

Alsobrooks echoed the message.

“The Constitution is clear: ‘The Congress shall have Power…To declare War,’” she said Saturday. “Senators who still believe in the Constitution should join me in demanding we return to Washington today and vote on Sen. Tim Kaine’s War Powers Resolution.”

Rep. Andy Harris, the lone Republican on the Maryland delegation, made a statement on social media.

“Please keep our brave American service members in your prayers, as well as the people of Iran longing to be free of a tyrannical government. Our commitment is clear: Peace through Strength,” Harris wrote.

Gov. Wes Moore says he is monitoring the situation.

“As Governor of the State of Maryland, I have a solemn duty to protect the safety and security of all Marylanders. I am closely monitoring the ongoing military operations in Iran and their implications both at home and abroad,” Moore said. “Given Maryland’s unique role in our nation’s defense, with a significant concentration of active-duty service members, the Maryland National Guard, military installations, and defense facilities throughout our state, international military actions have a direct and profound impact on Maryland families and communities.”

Democrats tried to pass a War Powers Resolution after the United States conducted military operations in Venezuela in January. That resolution failed to garner enough votes.