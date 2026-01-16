AFSCME continues call for better wage deal ahead of Maryland Gov. Moore’s budget proposal

AFSCME Maryland, the largest union in state government, continues its ask for better wages after failing to reach a collective bargaining agreement with Gov. Wes Moore.

On Jan. 5, Moore announced he had reached economic agreements with six of the state’s public sector employee unions — like Maryland Professional Employees Council and State Law Enforcement Officers Labor Alliance — offering an average 2 percent pay increase.

But the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 3 rejected the offer, arguing the boost does not keep up with the rate of inflation and keeps state agencies understaffed.

“When the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services budgets a 12 percent vacancy rate, that puts our communities, our members and the people they oversee in danger, real danger,” said AFSCME Maryland President Patrick Moran. “When we invest in public services, everyone benefits.”

The failure to reach an agreement is the first time the Moore administration missed the Dec. 31 annual pay raise negotiation deadline.

Moore’s suggested 2 percent pay increase will be included in his state budget proposal, which will be presented to the General Assembly by Wednesday of next week.

However, the offer is not yet set in stone — as lawmakers begin revising Moore’s budget, they could opt to provide a greater pay increase to AFSCME.

Senate Budget and Taxation Committee Vice Chair Sen. Jim Rosapepe (D-Prince George’s and Anne Arundel Counties) spoke in solidarity with the union at a rally Wednesday.

“We have to make sure that the wages and benefits for state employees are adequate, are appropriate for you all as state employees, but also to keep and attract state employees,” he said.

Rosapepe called the current state government vacancy rate "ridiculous," and assured the union members that he and his colleagues are committed to further investments in public service.

The request for a better wage increase comes as the state is facing a $1.2 billion structural deficit next fiscal year, but House Delegate Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery County) says the money needed to close the gap should be found elsewhere.

Acevero is the newly appointed chair of the House Appropriations Public Safety and Administration Subcommittee.

“Too often we've seen across the country budgets that are being balanced on the backs of workers, when in fact, it's the wealthy and well connected who should be paying their fair share so that we can fund public services,” he said.

The average 2 percent pay increase agreement Moore reached with other unions will cost the state around $37 million, providing raises for just over 11,000 state workers.

AFSCME represents 55,000 workers across the state, almost half of which are state employees.