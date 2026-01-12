Gov. Moore and AFSCME: Why the contract talks hit a snag, and what's next for Maryland's unions

Each year, Maryland’s governor meets with unions representing state employees of all kinds–teachers at the Maryland School for the Deaf, police with the Maryland Transportation Authority, airport firefighters at BWI and more.

They negotiate on pay raises and other benefits. Tens of thousands of state employees are represented.

But in a rare occurrence, Gov. Wes Moore and the largest of the state employee unions – AFSCME –failed to reach an agreement by the December 31stdeadline.

Gabe's next guest covered these negotiations and joins us to talk about what comes next, and what this means for the labor movement in Maryland.

Bryan Sears covers the governor, the General Assembly and state politics for the newssite Maryland Matters.

Bryan joined Gabe in the studio last Friday, January 9.

(This segment was pre-recorded, so we can't take any calls or emails.)

