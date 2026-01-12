2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Gov. Moore and AFSCME: Why the contract talks hit a snag, and what's next for Maryland's unions

By Gabe Ortis,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published January 12, 2026 at 12:45 PM EST
Gov. Moore at the press conference unveiling his preliminary FY 2024 Budget Plan. Credit: Twitter @iamwesmoore
Credit: @iamwesmoore
/
X
Maryland Governor Wes Moore at a 2024 press conference.

Each year, Maryland’s governor meets with unions representing state employees of all kinds–teachers at the Maryland School for the Deaf, police with the Maryland Transportation Authority, airport firefighters at BWI and more.
They negotiate on pay raises and other benefits. Tens of thousands of state employees are represented.

But in a rare occurrence, Gov. Wes Moore and the largest of the state employee unions – AFSCME –failed to reach an agreement by the December 31stdeadline.

Gabe's next guest covered these negotiations and joins us to talk about what comes next, and what this means for the labor movement in Maryland.

Bryan Sears covers the governor, the General Assembly and state politics for the newssite Maryland Matters.

Bryan joined Gabe in the studio last Friday, January 9.

(This segment was pre-recorded, so we can't take any calls or emails.)

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland Governor Wes MooreAFSCMEUnion Workerslabor
Stay Connected
Gabe Ortis
See stories by Gabe Ortis
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak