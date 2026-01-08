Governor Moore proposes budget increases for Maryland public education and law enforcement

Maryland Governor Wes Moore is proposing increasing state spending on public education and law enforcement as lawmakers get ready to tackle a proposed $1.5 billion cash shortfall next fiscal year.

Moore is recommending a $10.2 billion investment in Maryland’s K-12 education as part of his fiscal year 27 budget proposal, an almost $375 million increase over the current year.

About a third of that increase is statutorily required, but Moore is recommending an additional $228 million to compensate for a statute lapse that would have inadvertently reduced the count of students eligible for compensatory — or low-income — education funding.

The governor is also proposing $11 million to launch a new Academic Excellence Program, which would support literacy and math coaches in public schools.

In addition to the $10.2 billion proposal, Moore is recommending $480.5 million in state funding for school construction, including $80 million for the Supplemental Capital Grant Program, which targets fast-growing counties experiencing significant overcrowding.

Moore made the announcement at Frederick High School on Thursday, the fastest-growing jurisdiction in Maryland.

Under the proposal, Frederick County Public Schools would receive $28 million in school construction funding to help alleviate school overcrowding.

Moore is also proposing $124.1 million in funding to support law enforcement next fiscal year.

The funding will be administered through the State Aid for Police Protection Program, which supports the operational costs of local and county police agencies.

The proposal is roughly $2.3 million more than the program’s estimated spending for the current fiscal year.

The announcement comes as data reveals homicides are down twenty-five percent statewide in 2025, the lowest in nearly forty years.

The state is projecting a $1.2 billion structural deficit next fiscal year, and Moore will be forced to make spending cuts after telling WYPR he is committed to not raising taxes.

It will be up to the state legislature to approve Moore’s various spending proposals and balance the state budget by the end of April.

The General Assembly convenes for its annual session next week.