New grants to help Frederick City residents stay in their homes

Two grants approved by the Frederick City Council Thursday night, worth more than $400,000, will help residents maintain quality affordable housing and remain in their homes.

The first grant, in the amount of $150,000, was awarded to Habitat for Humanity for its Home Repairs Program . The program can be used by City residents living in affordable housing to maintain and repair their homes. Residents are eligible if they make less than 80% of Area Median Income (AMI).

Council Member Derek Shackleford said that housing is an issue nationally and locally. He says programs like this one are needed to keep people in their homes. “We’re already trying to address homelessness and you don’t want people who need some support to maintain and be in their housing, to fall into that cycle of homelessness either,” Shackelford explained.

In the last several years, close to 90% of the program's recipients have been elderly over the age of 65. Shackelford said many of the City’s elderly are living on fixed incomes, leaving them without much room for new expenses. “While the cost of living has increased, their income remains the same,” Shackelford explained.

The second grant, in the amount of $263,000, was awarded to Beyond Shelter to fund its Rental Assistance Program . Residents can access this program if they are making less than 50% AMI and are facing eviction proceedings. Funding can be used to cover relocation services, rent payments, security deposits and other related fees.

Shackleford said there are many factors that lead people to need one time assistance to avoid eviction, as well as long term support to prevent housing instability. For some families, it can be the difference of one emergency. “It all boils down to finances,” Shackleford clarified. “A person losing their job, health issues, these are some major contributing factors.”

The money won't go directly to residents, Shackleford said, rather it will go to the residents' landlord or property manager.

The grant for home repairs was originally proposed to run for several years, but was approved for only one. Turning either grant into multi-year projects will be a decision for the next council, which will be chosen in next month’s election.