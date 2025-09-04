Frederick Mayor announces emergency grant program

Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor announced an emergency grant program for non-profits hurt by federal budget cuts from the Trump administration during his state of the city address on Wednesday. The new Supporting Emergency Capacity, Urgency, Resiliency, and Equity initiative, also known as SECURE, will help over 90 nonprofits in the county receive over $80,000,000 in funding each year. These organizations help residents afford food, rent, medical aid and other services. Cuts at the federal level could see those organizations losing out on 60% of their funding.

Mayor O’Connor said the program will respond quickly to fill the gaps left by canceled grants and new funding restrictions. “Built in partnership with the philanthropic community, this emergency grant program will provide flexible, rapid response funding to keep programs running, protect jobs and preserve dignity,” Mayor O’Connor said.

Applications for the initiative are planned to open October 15.

O’Connor talked about other topics in his speech, including affordable housing. He says the city’s needs won’t disappear, despite the federal government’s withdrawal of funding. He points to affordable housing as a key issue.

Mayor O’Connor acknowledged the concerns of residents who think the city is growing too fast, while also pointing to those who are struggling to make ends meet. “Young people [are] priced out of the city they grew up in,” Mayor O’Connor said. “Seniors [are] struggling to age in place.”

According to an CNBC interview with Michaela McDonald, a certified financial planner, homeowners should not pay more than 30% of their pre-tax income towards rent. Despite this, Mayor O’Connor said many residents pay more than half their income towards rent.

The County and City are working on a housing needs assessment to gather data on the needs of residents, Mayor O’Connor said. The information will be used to inform their work with habitat for humanity, beyond shelter, and other local organizations.

African American History

Mayor O’Connor highlighted the City’s ongoing efforts to research, archive and preserve African American history. A part of the city’s story, O’Connor said, that can often be left untold.

Christina Martinkosky, Frederick City’s Division Manager of Historic Preservation Planning, said there’s still much to learn about African American History in the City. “African American history in Frederick, and particularly before emancipation, has been poorly documented and understood.”