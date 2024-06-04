Advocacy group calls on Maryland candidates to protect health subsidies

A prominent health advocacy organization is asking Maryland candidates running for federal office to pledge to extend healthcare benefits afforded by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

The law expanded subsidies for low-income residents by capping the percentage of household income that can be spent on a health insurance plan.

Those subsidies expire in 2025.

Maryland Healthcare for All! is hoping lawmakers will extend those subsidies by holding Maryland candidates accountable

Maryland U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks (D), along with Democratic House candidates April Delany, Johnny Olszewski and Blane Miller signed on to the pledge.

Incumbent Reps. Jamie Raskin (D) and Glen Ivey (D) also signed the pledge.

Former Gov. Larry Hogan, who is running for Senate, (R), Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D), Rep. Andy Harris (R) and Rep. Steny Hoyer (D), still have not signed.

Candidates have until July 15 to add their signature.

Maryland Healthcare for All! President Vincent DeMarco said he’s hopeful all of the candidates will agree to extend the subsidies.

Hoyer and Mfume both voted for the Inflation Reduction Act.

Harris voted against it. Hogan is still a wildcard.

“He supported the ACA, so hopefully you will support the inflation Reduction Act also,” DeMarco said. “It’s concerning that he vetoed a bill to fund the Maryland prescription drug affordability board taking the side of Big Pharma against Marylanders.”

The Inflation Reduction Act also capped insulin prices at $35 and allowed Medicare to negotiate with drug companies.