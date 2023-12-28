New Maryland climate plan will try to achieve zero emissions by 2045

Maryland is planning to significantly cut its climate emissions in the coming decades under a new climate reduction plan from Gov. Wes Moore.

The new policy will bring Maryland to 100% clean energy usage by 2035 and zero net emissions by 2045.

Maryland joins other states like Massachusetts, Michigan and Montana that plan to stomp out their emissions in the future. However, Maryland’s timeline seems to be the most aggressive. The only other state striving to get to zero net emissions by 2045 is Virginia.

“This plan provides the blueprint we need to reach our climate goals,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “We know that ending climate pollution will not be easy. We are committed to implementing this plan with the help of citizens, elected officials, nonprofit organizations, and businesses, because we are all in this together. Maryland will lead the transition to the green economy and leave no one behind.”

Theplan will move the state away from coal-fired power plants and invest in solar, wind and battery-powered infrastructure.

Maryland will provide incentives for buildings to retrofit their systems to be more energy efficient and help individual homeowners switch to electric water heaters and appliances.

The state also plans to electrify its government vehicle fleet.

Maryland reduced its climate emissions by 30 percent from 2006 to 2020.

The Moore administration says that the new policies will generate $1.2 billion in public health benefits and $2.5 billion in personal income.

The state will spend about $1 billion annually on the plan by paying for incentives and decarbonization projects.

It will also bring in new revenue sources like green revenue bonds, which will help jumpstart initiatives in the plan.

The policy also implements a cap and invest program where polluters buy emission allowances for the pollution they create and a carbon fee for emissions they do not offset.

That income will go to the Strategic Energy Investment fund, which will be used to distribute the revenue to other pollution reduction programs.