© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

A peek at some of the movies coming out this spring

By Bob Mondello
Published February 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST

Hollywood generally takes a breather in January and February, but here's a selective peek at the laughs, tears and action Hollywood has in store before Memorial Day.

Copyright 2023 NPR

WYPR Arts
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello