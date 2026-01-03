2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Wait Wait' for January 3, 2026: Happy New Year!

Published January 3, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
Pedro Pascal attends the HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration at NYA WEST on August 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Jon/Getty Images for HBO Max)
David Jon
/
Getty Images
Pedro Pascal attends the HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration at NYA WEST on August 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Jon/Getty Images for HBO Max)

This week, we anticipate good things for 2026 by reminding ourselves about all the fun we had in 2025, with special guests Pedro Pascal, Chris Perfetti, and Heather Gay

Copyright 2026 NPR
WYPR Arts