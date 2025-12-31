Remembering the jazz greats we lost in 2025
Critic Kevin Whitehead reflects on the jazz notables who died this year, including Sheila Jordan, Andy Bey, Ray Drummond, Bunky Green, Chuck Mangione, Eddie Palmieri and Jim McNeely.
Copyright 2025 NPR
