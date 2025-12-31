2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Remembering the jazz greats we lost in 2025

By Kevin Whitehead
Published December 31, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST

Critic Kevin Whitehead reflects on the jazz notables who died this year, including Sheila Jordan, Andy Bey, Ray Drummond, Bunky Green, Chuck Mangione, Eddie Palmieri and Jim McNeely.

Kevin Whitehead
Kevin Whitehead is the jazz critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Currently he reviews for The Audio Beat and Point of Departure.
