© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One of China's most celebrated poets is branching out into dance with a new show

By John Ruwitch
Published March 9, 2025 at 8:33 AM EDT

One of China's most famous poets, who some call the country's Emily Dickenson, is breaking new boundaries by taking to the stage to dance.

Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR Arts
John Ruwitch
John Ruwitch is a correspondent with NPR's international desk. He covers Chinese affairs.
See stories by John Ruwitch