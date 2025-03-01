Comedian Andy Huggins on getting his first standup special at 73
NPR's Scott Simon talks to comedian Andy Huggins about aging, his long career in stand-up comedy and his first full-length special, which he taped at age 73.
Copyright 2025 NPR
