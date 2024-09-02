Celebrating movie icons: Spike Lee
Lee's first film, 1986's She’s Gotta Have It, helped make him a central figure in independent and Black cinema. In 2017, he talked about adapting that film into a 10-part Netflix series.
Copyright 2024 NPR
