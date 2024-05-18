The controversy over King Charles' portrait
The first portrait painted of King Charles since his coronation has some critics seeing red. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben discusses the controversy with art journalist Holly Black.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The first portrait painted of King Charles since his coronation has some critics seeing red. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben discusses the controversy with art journalist Holly Black.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate