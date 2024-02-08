© 2024 WYPR
Have you had a workplace crush or romance gone wrong? Tell us about it.

By Claire Murashima
Published February 8, 2024 at 2:23 PM EST
View Pictures/Universal Images Group
/
Getty Images

Have you ever developed feelings for a coworker? Maybe you acted on those feelings too? If things did not end well, we want to hear about it.

Tell us your workplace romance horror stories. They may air on Valentine's Day as a radio story or digital story for NPR's Morning Edition.

In your responses, please include your first and last name, age and where you're from.

We will be accepting responses until Feb. 12 at 12 p.m. ET.

