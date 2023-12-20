Deciphering a mother's secret Christmas code
A woman talks about how she and her siblings cracked a secret code their mother came up with to prevent them from figuring out the gifts left for them under the Christmas tree.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A woman talks about how she and her siblings cracked a secret code their mother came up with to prevent them from figuring out the gifts left for them under the Christmas tree.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate