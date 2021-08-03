Comedian Kathy Griffin Says She's Been Diagnosed With Lung Cancer

Controversial comedian Kathy Griffin revealed on Twitter on Monday that she will undergo surgery for stage one lung cancer.

Griffin said she has never smoked, and that doctors are optimistic because the cancer appears to be contained to her left lung — half of which she is getting removed.

"I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less," she added. "It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine."

Griffin's career took a hit in 2017 after she famously posed for a photo with a mock-severed head of then-President Donald Trump.

She spoke to It's Been A Minute With Sam Sanders in 2019 about life after the infamous photo, when she was fired by CNN, lost work and was threatened by federal officials with the charge of conspiracy to assassinate the president.

"I'm going to have to do this one myself," she said of her comeback. "Like, nobody's got a shovel for me and is going to help me dig my way out of it ... I'm a little bitter, but hopefully funny first."

On Monday, Griffin closed her Twitter announcement by noting that she is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious," she said.

She also urged her followers to stay up to date on their medical appointments, adding, "it'll save your life."

This story originally appeared on the Morning Edition Live Blog.

