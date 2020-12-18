Real Or Fake Holiday Album
Oscar Award-winning composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson Lopez try to spot fake holiday album titles in this speed round. Hold onto your novelty elf hats because William Shatner's Shatner Claus... is real!
Heard on Andrew Bird: Mandatory Fun Office Holiday Party
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Corrected: January 14, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST
In this episode, we incorrectly say that Curious George: A Very Curious Christmas is a real title. In fact, the real title is Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas.