Jonathan Coulton performs Beatles songs re-written to be about bugs, and Busy Philipps and Shantira Jackson have to figure out what he's singing about. And before you write in, "A Day in the Lice" and "Let It Bee" didn't make the cut.

Heard on RZA & Busy Philipps & 'Woke' Creator Keith Knight & A Lizard.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.