Here Are The Finalists For The 2019 National Book Awards
Just 25 books can still be called contenders for the 2019 National Book Awards.
The National Book Foundation on Tuesday unveiled the finalists, listing five books each in five categories. And while there are some readily recognizable names among the remaining authors — some with past shortlist appearances and other literary prizes already under their belt — none of them has taken home a National Book Award in these categories before.
That means Edmund White, who has already been announced as winner of this year's lifetime achievement award, will be joined by a host of newcomers when it comes time for the recipients to be announced on Nov. 20 at a ritzy ceremony in New York City.
You'll find the finalists' names below, along with links to NPR's previous coverage where available, by scrolling down or simply jumping to a category.
Fiction
Nonfiction
Poetry
Translated literature
Translated from Arabic by Leri Price
Translated from Hungarian by Ottilie Mulzet
Translated from French by Jordan Stump
Translated from Japanese by Stephen Snyder
Translated from Finnish by David Hackston
Young people's literature
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.