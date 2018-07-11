© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'Jeopardy!'

By Linda Holmes
Published July 11, 2018 at 7:01 AM EDT
Alex Trebek, the host of <em>Jeopardy!</em>
Alex Trebek, the host of <em>Jeopardy!</em>

Every week, we talk about what we should all do to prepare to tape Pop Culture Happy Hour. For this episode, we're joined by Marissa Lorusso of NPR Music. And when I wrote to Stephen Thompson and Glen Weldon and Marissa in advance, I told them this about preparation: "I mean, I assume we've all watched Jeopardy!"

And indeed we had. So we sat down and talked about the questions, the host, the spin-offs, how to use the show to make yourself feel more or less knowledgeable, and where it fits in our grand memories of game shows past. Things got competitive. (Or just nerdy. Actually, yes, just nerdy.)

Join us again on Friday for a conversation about the HBO series Sharp Objects.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WYPR Arts
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes