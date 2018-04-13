© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

Invisibilia: Punks Policing Their Own

By NPR Staff
Published April 13, 2018 at 8:17 AM EDT
<em>Invisibilia</em> investigates Richmond's hardcore punk scene and the self-policing that went on there — and what it cost.
<em>Invisibilia</em> investigates Richmond's hardcore punk scene and the self-policing that went on there — and what it cost.

Warning: This episode contains obscenities and descriptions of sex and violence.

A lot of communities today are taking a hard stand against sexual harassment and assault. Using social media shaming, ostracism, professional excommunication, whatever punishment is painful enough to shift the moral code by brute force. Through one incident in the Richmond Virginia hardcore punk scene, Hanna Rosin, co-host of NPR's Invisibilia, chronicles a social media callout and asks what pain can accomplish.

Listen here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WYPR Arts
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff