The Smithsonian is home to historical artifacts, iconic Americana, and all manner of weird pop culture memorabilia. We've rewritten songs by artists with "Smith" in their name to be about notable objects in the Smithsonian's collection— can you guess the object? For an extra point, name the artist we're parodying. And no, they're not allby The Smiths.

Heard On Chris Hadfield: Ground Control To Major Trivia

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.