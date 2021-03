The bell strikes one and we're visited by the ghost of Quiz-mas past, Merriam-Webster lexicographer Kory Stamper! Our guest expert is the author of Word by Word: The Secret Life of Dictionaries.Stamper leads a game about the strange origins of holiday words. Will our first spirit be able to take the bah humbug out of Scrooge?

Heard On Anthony Ramos: A Quiz-mas Carol

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.