Not My Job: We Quiz ISS Astronaut Scott Kelly About IHOP

At a young age, Scott Kelly dreamed of being a test pilot and then an astronaut, rocketing into space. He did it, and apparently liked it so much up there he never wanted to come home — last year, he set the American record for time spent at the International Space Station, returning to earth after nearly one year in orbit.

Being so familiar with the ISS, we wanted to see how familiar he was with IHOP — that is, the restaurant chain International House of Pancakes.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

