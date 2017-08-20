Sunday Puzzle: It's Time To Rhyme
On-air challenge:The answer to each clue is a 6-letter word that rhymes with the last word:
Ex. Cause of muscle pain ---> STRAIN
Last week's challenge:Last week's challenge came from listener Patrick Berry of Jasper, Ala. Name a long-running TV show in two words. Add a C and rearrange the result to name another long-running TV show also in two words. What shows are these? Here's a hint: Both shows are currently on the air, although the second one was most popular the past.
Answer:Candid Camera, American Dad.
Winner:Shari Meyer of Somerville, Mass.
Next week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from listener Steve Baggish of Arlington, Mass. Think of two synonyms — one in 5 letters, the other in 4. The 5-letter word starts with S. The 4-letter word contains an S. Change one of these S's to an A. You can rearrange the result to name a group of people, in 9 letters, that ideally have those two adjectives describe them. What group is it?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, August 24, at 3 p.m. ET.
