One Letter, Two Words Make Up This Week's Sunday Puzzle
On-air challenge: The theme of today's puzzle is giving. I'm going to give you two words. You give each of them a letter — the same letter for each word — in order to complete a familiar two-word phrase.
Ex. CAT AIDE --> Cast aside
1. SINGE FIE
2. TOPICAL BID
3. RAFT BOAR
4. DIVE THOUGH
5. PONE BOOT
6. HEATH CUB
7. RABBI RAIL
8. BACK BET
9. SEED BUM
10. FOOD PAIN
11. SHOT SHIFT
12. TRIPE PAY
13. SPRY PINT
14. THIN TAN
15. HOSE ACING
16. LOG RAGE
17. FIST STING
18. LIE RAT
Last week's challenge: A very elegant challenge this week, which comes from listener Janet McDonald of Baton Rouge, La. Take the initials and last names of two opposing historical figures. Add a C and mix all the letters together. You'll get the title and last name of another historical figure from approximately the same era. Who are these people?
Challenge answer: U.S. Grant + R.E. Lee + C = General Custer
Puzzle winner: Margo Huffman of Corvallis, Ore.
Next week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from listener Peter Collins of Ann Arbor, Mich. Think of three words used in golf. Say them out loud one after the other. They'll sound like a group that was in the news in 2016. What group is it?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, Dec. 29 at 3 p.m., Eastern.
