WYPR Arts

Small Batch: 'Younger'

By Linda Holmes
Published December 8, 2016 at 11:13 AM EST
With the help of her friend Maggie (Debi Mazar), single mom Liza (Sutton Foster) recasts herself as a 26-year-old in order to get a coveted publishing job.
While Pop Culture Happy Hour was out in San Francisco recently, we dropped by KQED and caught up with Emmanuel Hapsis, the editor of KQED Pop, the station's pop culture blog, and the host of its podcast, The Cooler. Along with our affinity for writing and podcasting about many of the same things, Emmanuel and I share an affection for Younger, which recently closed its third season (not all of which we'd seen when we taped in late October, of course).

In this Small Batch edition of the podcast, we chat about whether millennials are adequately represented by this show on which Sutton Foster plays a 40-year-old woman passing for ... well, younger. We talk about her love interests, the underappreciated work of one Hilary Duff, and much more. Follow Emmanuel on Twitter and ask many probing questions about taste in potential Sutton Foster boyfriends.

WYPR Arts
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
