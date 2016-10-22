© 2021 WYPR
Not My Job: We Ask The Choreographer Of 'The Lion King' About Lying Kings

Published October 22, 2016 at 9:33 AM EDT
Garth Fagan accepts the 1998 Tony Award for Best Choreography for <em>The Lion King.</em>
When choreographer Garth Fagan was growing up in Jamaica, he dreamed of a far-off place where he could pursue his art and teach dance to others. And he found that paradise in Rochester, N.Y., where he founded the Garth Fagan Dance company.

Fagan choreographed The Lion King on Broadway, so we've decided to quiz him on lying kings — three questions about really deceitful people.

